Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $13.36 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $165.28. 6,283,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,082. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.