Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $13.36 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $165.28. 6,283,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,082. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
