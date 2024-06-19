Prism Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

