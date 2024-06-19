Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 4.9% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

