Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00012224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $145.40 million and $1.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.29 or 0.99919899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00081515 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.13645184 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,485,575.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

