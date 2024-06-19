ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.32

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.32 and last traded at $97.23, with a volume of 453379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

