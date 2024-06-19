ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.12. 7,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Yen accounts for 1.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 9.26% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

