PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 2%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. 747,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 969% from the average session volume of 69,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

