Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

