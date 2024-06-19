Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

