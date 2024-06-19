QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

QCOM stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.09. 22,037,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

