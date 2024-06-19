QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415,398 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,037,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

