Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jun 19th, 2024

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday.

RBW opened at GBX 11.22 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.80. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

