Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBW
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 3.5 %
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.