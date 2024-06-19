Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday.

RBW opened at GBX 11.22 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.80. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

