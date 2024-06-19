RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.488 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at C$109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.30. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$72.56 and a 1 year high of C$112.12.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

RB Global Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Baron Concors acquired 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

