ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 61.7% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $3.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00113072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

