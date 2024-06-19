Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Up 3.4%

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 301,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 258,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

