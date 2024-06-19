Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 8,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 48,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.34 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

