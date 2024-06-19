RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 483.94% from the stock’s current price.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.29.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RenovoRx
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.