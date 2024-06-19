RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 483.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

