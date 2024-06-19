Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2024 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Invitation Homes had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 3,164,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

