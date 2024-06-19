Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIGL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 612,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

