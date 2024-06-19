Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Rithm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RITM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 2,032,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

