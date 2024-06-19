RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1581 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

RFDA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US-domiciled companies with higher dividend yields than their peers within the same sector, among other factors. RFDA was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

