RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Declares Dividend of $0.10

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RIGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
