RK Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 4.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

FAST traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 2,711,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

