Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 77 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

