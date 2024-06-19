Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

RVT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,760. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.