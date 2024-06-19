RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 3.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 957,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,467. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

