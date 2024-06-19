RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.