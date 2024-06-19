RVW Wealth LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Intuit stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,575. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.