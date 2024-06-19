RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,830,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 358,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

