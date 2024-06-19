RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 395,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

