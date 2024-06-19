RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,498,000 after buying an additional 205,709 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $3,814,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $457.43. 1,798,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.99 and its 200-day moving average is $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

