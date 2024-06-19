RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. American Trust grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 1,739,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

