RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 360.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

