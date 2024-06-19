S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

