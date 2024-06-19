S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. 6,179,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

