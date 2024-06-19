S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.94 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,044 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

