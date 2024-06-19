S. R. Schill & Associates Has $561,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 285,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

