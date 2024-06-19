S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 9,896 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. 12,355,117 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.