S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $357,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ball by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 5,058,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

