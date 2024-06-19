Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.96. Salzgitter shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
Salzgitter Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.