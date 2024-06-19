Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.96. Salzgitter shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

