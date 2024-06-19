Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.48 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

