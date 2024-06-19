Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Talen Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS TLNE opened at $116.70 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

