Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading Up 72%

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 72% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
