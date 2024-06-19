ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $734.52 and last traded at $730.17. Approximately 1,186,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,592,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $725.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $725.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.