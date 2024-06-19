Shearwater Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

