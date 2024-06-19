Shearwater Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.