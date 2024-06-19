Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 22,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. 4,162,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

