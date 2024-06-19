Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.00

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.11), with a volume of 159246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.17).

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 546.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.83.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Shoe Zone’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

