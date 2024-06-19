Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.26) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.33).

BARC stock opened at GBX 207.85 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 799.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.30 ($2.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.13.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

