Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declines By 6.7%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.